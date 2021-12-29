Police on Tuesday night uncovered a hydroponic lab cultivating drugs, as well as a mixture of explosives, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

During a search of a Haifa apartment, police discovered the lab, where approximately 80 young plants suspected of being a dangerous cannabis-type drug were growing. The plants weighed a total of approximately 30 kilograms (66 lbs).

In addition, during a search of the apartment, equipment which had been used to grow the plants and manufacture drugs was found. Police also found a substance suspected of being explosives, weighing three kilograms (6.6 lbs). All of the findings were confiscated and sent for further testing by Israel Police, Kikar Hashabbat added.

Following the conclusion of the search, the police officers arrested three Haifa residents, two 26-year-olds, and a 33-year-old, as well as two residents of Jadeidi-Makr, ages 19 and 26. All five are suspected of growing, selling, and possessing drugs and explosive materials.

"Police intend to request today an extension of the suspects' arrest, at the Haifa Magistrates court," Israel Police said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."