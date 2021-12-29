A young mother died shortly after giving birth to a stillborn infant at Bnei Brak's Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center.

Shortly after the birth, the new mother collapsed suddenly, and lengthy attempts by the hospital staff to revive her were unsuccessful.

In a statement, Mayanei Hayeshua said: "A new mother with no pre-existing conditions collapsed suddenly. She underwent lengthy resuscitation by senior and expert staff, who fought for her life, but to our great distress, it was impossible to save her. Her death has been determined to have been caused by an embolism."

"The Medical Center's staff shares the family's suffering and is supporting them."

The young woman, named by Kikar Hashabbat as Mrs. Nechama Shachter, the wife of Yitzchak Meir Shachter, was 21 years old and married for approximately one year at the time of her death.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the young woman felt unwell on Tuesday night, and brought to the hospital after she fainted.

A notice of the woman's death has been sent to the Health Ministry, which will examine the case.