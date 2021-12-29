Hebron bounced back from the closures and lockdowns of last year but the coronavirus pandemic is still causing economic hardships.

The Hebron Fund has launched a campaign to support Hebron residents, IDF soldiers and worshippers.

Funding goes to support playgrounds, recreation centers, after-school programs, libraries, and summer youth activities for Hebron Jews, creating a vibrant community. Visitors from around the world who visit the historic city also benefit from maintenance and upkeep. Israel Defense Force soldiers on base in Hebron are also supported through care packages.

“We are going to make sure the City of the Ancestors stays strong to the detriment of those who want to prevent Jews in Judea from praying at the Tomb of the Matriarchs and Patriarchs,” stated Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish community of Hebron.

This year, Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria have faced challenges from BDS activists to their right to live in the Jewish heartland.

To donate to the Hebron Fund’s 2021 campaign click here

This summer, Ben & Jerry’s the popular American ice cream company announced a decision to remove their products from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria by next year. The Israeli franchise owner vowed to continue supplying the product to all communities regardless of where they lived. As a result Ben & Jerry’s would not renew his contract.

In response, the Hebron Fund organized an ice cream party from Hebron residents and IDF soldiers as a show of support to Ben & Jerry’s Israel for standing firm.

Dan Rosenstein, executive director of the Hebron Fund stated, “we’re fighting back against BDS and Ben & Jerry’s USA's attack on the Israeli economy.” Rosenstein and Hebron Fund volunteers bought cases of ice cream from grocery stores in Judea and delivered it to Hebron in a show of solidarity.

Tourism has been hit hard throughout Israel due to COVID-19. Hebron had over 1 million visitors in 2019. It dropped to almost zero in 2020 in the height of the first wave. Just as the gates re-opened and the Israeli government deemed it safe to allow tourists to visit, the Omicron variant hit resulting in new restrictions.

Yet, tours continue and the Tomb of the Patriarchs is open as usual. The annual Shabbat Hebron for Parshat Chayei Sarah took place in November after being cancelled last year due to corona concerns. Those who came to read the Torah portion in which Abraham purchases the Cave of Machpela enjoyed new books, railings, light fixtures, signage and other maintenance thanks in part to the Hebron Fund which works to help maintain the ancient burial site of the Biblical founding fathers and mothers.

“Maimonides (the Rambam) toured Hebron in the year 1165, and stated he wanted ‘to kiss the graves of my forefathers in the Cave of Machpela,’” Fleisher said, quoting the great Jewish sage. “Tourism is important, our identity is important and there are so many forces out there standing in the way.”

Just as Jewish people from time immemorial have visited Hebron, it is hoped the skies will be open soon for tourists and family members. Already the government is working on special clauses to allow tourists into the country.

The Hebron Fund campaign is being supported by generous donors who have pledged to double each donation. The campaign began Tuesday and runs until Wednesday December 29, 2021 ending at 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

