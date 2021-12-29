An earthquake measuring 5.7 was felt Wednesday morning in Greece, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Initial measurements estimated the quake at 6.1.

The quake's epicenter was in Crete, at a depth of about 80 kilometers (49.7 miles).

According to N12, the Geological Survey of Israel's Seismology Department said that Israel's monitoring system also picked up on the quake, but added that there have been no reports that it was felt in Israel.

Meanwhile, along the coastline, there have been reports that the quake was felt, N12 added.

No injuries or damage was reported, Ynet said.