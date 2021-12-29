Nine people were injured, one of them seriously, in a traffic accident at the entrance to the Arab city of Baqa-Jatt in northern Israel.

Several vehicles were involved in the collision, and one man of about 30 years of age is in serious condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics are providing first aid to the nine who were injured.

In addition to the seriously injured victim, a man of about 50 is in moderate condition.

Five of the seven who suffered light injuries are being treated at the scene and will soon be evacuated to a hospital, while the other two were evacuated to Hadera's Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.