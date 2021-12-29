Dalit Stauber, the Education Ministry's new Director General, has called on parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

"Dear parents - take your children to get vaccinated," Stauber said on Galei Zahal. "The more children are vaccinated, the better we'll be able to return to routine in schools. And that way you'll also be able to go to work. It's to everyone's benefit."

"The policy has never changed," she added. "The Education Minister has always instructed that we do everything in order to preserve school routines. Health is not just avoiding coronavirus - it's also dealing with mental health, and preserving routine."

Earlier this month, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) fired her Director General, Yigal Slovik. Initial reports claimed the move was over vaccines in schools, something which Shasha-Biton has in the past said was a "crime."

However, Shasha-Biton later claimed that she had fired Slovik because of issues related to his "performance" in his position, and that the move was unrelated to the pandemic.