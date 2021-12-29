A brawl erupted in the Jordanian parliament on Tuesday after a verbal row escalated when the assembly speaker called on a deputy to leave, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Footage which aired on state media showed several MP's punching each other while one deputy fell to the ground as others shouted in chaotic scenes that lasted a few minutes.

No one was injured in the brawl, which began over the refusal of a member to apologies over unwarranted remarks during a session to debate proposed amendments to the constitution.

The Jordanian Parliament is no stranger to fights among its members. In 2013, a Member of Parliament opened fire using an AK-47 on one of his colleagues during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Days earlier, a parliamentarian was involved in a scuffle when he tried to attack another MP for accusations the latter made against the Jordanian Prime Minister. A video of the parliamentary session captured the brawl taking place between the two parliament members.

In May of that year, fisticuffs broke out in the Jordanian Parliament after an MP interrupted the Prime Minister as he was talking.

A fight also broke out in the Jordanian parliament in 2019, when one lawmaker physically attacked another during a session discussing labor laws.