The IDF officer in charge of coordinating the issue of prisoners and missing Israelis, an officer in the Military Intelligence Directorate who participated in the sensitive and confidential contacts with Hamas and Egypt, resigned from his position on the Israeli team in recent days, correspondent Roy Sharon revealed on Kan 11 News on Tuesday.

According to the report, the officer's resignation came in protest over the fact that the state of Israel, in his opinion, was not sufficiently promoting the return of the prisoners who are being held in Gaza. The officer said that Israel is showing helplessness on the issue.

The senior officer, who has the rank of colonel, claimed that Israel had missed two different opportunities in recent years that could have led to a deal to return the two civilians held in the Gaza Strip - Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed - and the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

The officer has been dealing with the issue for many years, both during his service in the Intelligence Division and, since his release from the IDF in 2019, as the Chief of Staff's representative on the prisoners of war and missing persons team. That team is headed by Yaron Blum.

In a letter sent to the Chief of Staff about three months ago, the officer reportedly criticized Israel for the fact that it has the tools to act on the issue - but does not.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "The officer served in the reserves in a position dealing with the field of prisoners and missing persons. The officer recently decided to retire from reserve service for his own reasons. The IDF thanks him for his service over the years and respects his decision. The IDF and its commanders will continue to act in a variety of ways in cooperation with the political echelon to return the prisoners and missing persons and accompany their families."