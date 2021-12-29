Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Reid, a Democratic lawmaker from Nevada, served as Majority Leader from 2006 to 2014 before retiring from politics in 2017.

He was elected Senate Democratic whip in 1998 and Senate Democratic leader in 2004, and became majority leader when Democrats took over the House and Senate.

Reid, who was the longest-serving senator in Nevada‘s history, had been battling pancreatic cancer.

"Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met," tweeted Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY).

“He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class. He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day,” added Schumer.

Reid famously called former President George W. Bush a “liar” and a “loser” and accused Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, on the Senate floor of not paying his taxes.

He later apologized for calling Bush a loser but stuck by calling him a liar and never apologized for the remarks against Romney.

Before the Republican primaries ahead of the 2016 presidential election began, Reid said he does not really care who wins the Republican nomination for president because “I think they’re all losers.”

Following the election of Donald Trump as President, Reid said his election “emboldened the forces of hate and bigotry in America.”

He previously announced his support for the nuclear deal with Iran, which Israel opposed and which Trump said he would tear up if elected. Trump did, indeed, withdraw from the agreement in 2018.