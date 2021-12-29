Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is promoting a decision that would shorten the quarantine period or completely exempt from quarantine those who return from orange countries, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

The move follows the new quarantine policy, decided upon Tuesday, and which states that a vaccinated person who has been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 carrier will not enter isolation, and the desire to equalize the conditions for those who have returned from orange states.

Under the new policy, a vaccinated person who comes in contact with a verified COVID-19 carrier in Israel will be required to undergo a PCR test and wait for a negative answer.

Prior to that, it was recommended that the list of red countries be significantly reduced from about 69 destinations to only about 15.

Among the countries to which it will still be prohibited from flying: The United Arab Emirates, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Mexico, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Nigeria, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Canada.

Israelis wishing to travel to those countries will have to obtain the approval of the Exceptions Committee.