A nine-year-old Jewish girl from Lakewood, New Jersey was killed in a traffic accident in the Toms River area Tuesday morning.

Leah Gross was seriously injured when a car driven by her mother slipped off the road and collided with a tree, the Lakewood Scoop reported. According to police, all occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Leah was treated at the scene by Toms River EMS and Hatzalah of New Jersey medics and evacuated to Community Medical Center, where her death was determined.

Police said there was no evidence of driver impairment. The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.