The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), the largest rabbinic public-policy organization in America representing over 2,000 traditional and Orthodox rabbis, is calling on Congress to take into account “not only Jewish religious interests” but also values that “all Americans respect.”

The CJV urged Senators and Representatives to “use the upcoming second session of the 117th Congress to better take into account the views, interests and rights of millions of Americans.”

CJV President Rabbi Pesach Lerner noted that “numerous Congressional actions over the past year” conflicted with an “environment conducive to progress on issues that all Americans respect and value.”

Urging “support for family values” and an end to Congress “upend[ing] Biblical norms and values that millions of Americans hold dear,” the CJV said that “Congress must respect their views, as well.”

The organization noted that Congress must have “respect for religious minority views, as supported by the Founding Fathers.”

Explaining that the “First Amendment to the Constitution demands respect for all faiths and prohibits preference for a single state denomination,” the CJV charged that the “Equality Act,” which was passed in 2021 by the House, “declared a traditional Jewish wedding to be a bias crime.”

“Congress must find a middle ground of true tolerance between people with incompatible lifestyle choices,” the CJV said.

They added that in the upcoming session, Congress must act to place consequences on antisemitic statements made by members.

“There was one clear moment of bipartisan agreement in Congress, when members on both sides pointed out correctly that the charge of ‘apartheid’ against the modern State of Israel is an obvious manifestation of antisemitic bias. In the new session, such statements must be met with serious consequences to ensure that hate is not permitted to fester.”

An increased spirit of bipartisanship and mutual respect was also called for by the CJV.

“An environment of partnership, collaboration, and placing principle above partisanship is beneficial to all of us,” said Rabbi Lerner. “We hope that the next session will show a higher level of respect for opposing views and cherished traditions, in a way that unifies rather than divides Americans.”