The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported the first suspected death from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Israel.

The case involves an 84-year-old woman who contracted the coronavirus despite having received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

623 new cases of the Omicron variant were identified in Israel today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,741, of which 1,004 were people who returned from abroad.

There are currently eight patients with the Omicron variant who are hospitalized: the condition of four of them is defined as mild - three of whom received three vaccine doses, two are in moderate condition, one in serious condition and one in critical condition.

Last week, it was reported that a 68-year-old man was Israel's first fatality from the Omicron variant, but it later emerged that his death was unrelated to the variant and was caused primarily by his pre-existing conditions.