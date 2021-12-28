Facebook has removed a video from the Im Tirtzu movement and even temporarily suspended the movement's account after the video claimed "there is no Palestinian people."

The video describes the Jewish history of Jerusalem and the Land of Israel, and points to the very late period in which a "Palestinian nation" was formed, the purpose of which, as explained in the video, is to constitute a strategic move against the Zionist movement.

The video presents important historic events, from the conquest of Jerusalem by King David to our time. With each event the narrator emphasizes that while the extensive Jewish history of the city continues, the Palestinian people have not yet risen.

Im Tirzu chairman Matan Peleg said: "We invite the public to watch a video describing the rich and extensive history of the Palestinian people and to judge for themselves whether the decision to remove the video was justified."