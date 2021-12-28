Israel’s air force carried out nearly 30 airstrikes on Syria during 2021, a Syrian monitor group has claimed, in attacks which hit more than 70 targets.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based anti-Assad group which has monitored the civil war in Syria as well as foreign interventions in the war-torn country, reported Tuesday that Israel has carried out a total of 29 airstrikes in Syria in 2021, the second most in a single year.

In 2020, Israel carried out 39 attacks, the most in a single year.

According to the SOHR report, Israel’s air force struck 71 targets across Syria in 2021, including 12 different targets in the Damascus area, six in the Homs district, five in Quneitra in the Golan Heights region, three in Latakia, two in Deir ez-Zor, two in Hama, two in As-Suwayda, and one in Allepo.

In total, 130 fatalities were reported in the 29 Israeli airstrikes in 2021, of which 125 were combatants, along with five civilians.

The 125 slain combatants included soldiers from the Syrian army, Iranian soldiers, Hezbollah terrorists, and members of Iranian-aligned militias from Syria and Iraq.

Broken down by origin and affiliation, the report said 28 combatants were Iranian nationals or Lebanese terrorists from Hezbollah, 26 were Syrian soldiers or members of pro-regime Syrian militias, 25 were Syrian nationals in pro-Iranian militias, 24 were Iraqi nationals in pro-Iranian militias, 17 were from Afghani ‘Fatimiyoun’ militia, and five were from Pakistani ‘Zainabiyoun’ militia.

The latest attack took place Monday night, when explosions were heard at the port city of Latakia in northern Syria. Reports of casualties from Monday’s attack have yet to be received.