Vaccinated Israelis who have come into contact with COVID carriers will be allowed to end their isolation period early, as soon as they receive a negative PCR test, ministers decided Tuesday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a discussion Tuesday morning on updating the quarantine format for those who have been exposed to verified coronavirus cases, with the participation of Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton and other professionals.

Pursuant to the proposal of the Health Ministry professionals, the ministers decided that vaccinated Israelis who have been in contact with verified coronavirus cases (regardless of the variant), will undergo a coronavirus test and will be required to quarantine only until the result is received.

Over the next ten days, vaccinated individuals who came into contact with COVID carriers will avoid crowded leisure and recreation venues and contact with high-risk populations.

The new rule applies to all Israeli citizens aged 5 and over.

Those who have not been vaccinated and who have been in contact with verified coronavirus cases (regardless of the variant) will be required to quarantine for seven days and undergo coronavirus tests at the start of their quarantine and on the seventh day, with negative results, as a condition for its conclusion.

The definition of someone as vaccinated shall apply to those who have received the full number doses that is possible to receive, pursuant to personal circumstances (recovery, medical situation, etc.).

The decision will take effect Wednesday, by means of an order signed by the Health Ministry Director General, with the approval of the Knesset Health Committee.

The Director General of the Health Ministry, the Director General of the Education Ministry, the Director of the Public Health Service, the national coronavirus project manager, the Deputy Attorney General, the Deputy Director of the National Security Council, GOC Home Front Command, the Defense Ministry Civil Defense Director and other professionals also attended the discussion.