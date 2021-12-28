Osem will increase the price of its products, Channel 12 News reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Osem will soon raise the prices of hundreds of its popular products, including grains, snacks, coffee, various types of pasta, couscous, and sauces.

The report added that the rise will differ by product, but that the increase will be between 3-7%, with an average price rise of 4.6%.

"The costs of the raw materials, packaging, and transportation have skyrocketed...in a way which we have not seen previously," Osem said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the trend is continuing, and its consequences mean costs of an unprecedented scope, even taking into account the influence of the exchange rates."

"After we took every step possible and absorbed the price increases for a lengthy period, we are forced to make updates which will only partially compensate for the increase.

"The prices of Materna (infant formula - ed.) products will remain unchanged."