Professor Yaakov (J.) Lavi, the first Israeli to receive a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine, on Tuesday morning spoke about his condition following its receipt.

"I feel excellent," Prof. Lavi told Galei Zahal. "There are no side effects and even the pain in my arm is less this time around."

"In the previous research in Sheba, it became clear that the level of antibodies had dropped, and it was clear that I and the rest of my colleagues are no longer immune - so there was no question and I volunteered to get the vaccine."

On Monday, Prof. Lavi became the first Israeli to receive an experimental fourth dose, as part of a trial including 6,000 participants.

"I hope that soon we will receive the green light to start vaccinating those who are immunocompromised and the elderly. The third dose did show a good response, but it has faded, and so it is time to give the fourth booster. I estimate that in the end, it will be [given] to the entire population."

Professor Galia Rahav, head of the infectious disease department at Sheba Medical Center, told Galei Zahal that she "is not certain that we will give a fourth dose to the entire population."

"We see that five months after receiving the booster, there is a significant drop in antibodies against Omicron, and not against Delta," she said.