MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) on Monday night represented his party at the Knesset plenum.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, at the start of the meeting, Maklev said, "In last week's Torah portion, we saw what skills are demanded of a leader. They did not ask for rhetorical talents, but personal example."

"The second thing is loyalty...and the third nature is to be merciful," he added, noting that "the last thing is caution."

"I ask you, Prime Minister. Does your government fit these criteria? A Finance Minister who tells citizens to change their profession, who forces the women to leave their workplace, is this leadership which is merciful? The negative example of your family traveling abroad, or of Cabinet ministers who come to the Coronavirus Cabinet so that they will not accept the necessary restrictions. A Foreign Minister who avoids taking responsibility. Does this personal example not influence the public's lack of trust? It's not for nothing that people aren't getting vaccinated. There is no public faith.

"Humility is not this government's strong point," Maklev continued. "You said, 'I will eliminate, I will beat coronavirus.' Humility is something very important and necessary for a leader."

"The harm to Jewish identity is critical, opening the gates of Judaism to half a million people who don't want to be Jews, they want to celebrate their Christian holiday in two days - they only want the benefits. That's called the strength of the Jewish nation? You have no governance and you do not have the personal right to serve [in these positions]."

Concluding his remarks, Maklev called on the Prime Minister "to apologize to the hundreds of people who were unnecessarily interrogated when they returned from Uman several months ago, following the State Comptroller's decision that the investigation had been opened unnecessarily."