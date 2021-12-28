Right-wing protesters on Monday shouted at MK Benny Begin (New Hope) as he left a meeting of his party which was held in Beit Shemesh.

"Here is Benny Begin, you are betraying your father's legacy, you are a despicable old man," the protesters shouted. "Your father is ashamed, he is turning in his grave. Look what you did to your father, you brought the terrorists back to power, everything your father fought for you did the opposite."

Begin is the son of former Prime Minister and Likud founder Menachem Begin and has in the past served as an MK and Minister on behalf of the Likud. However, before the last election he left the Likud and joined New Hope after a falling out with Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he heavily criticized.

Justice Minister and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar condemned the verbal violence against Begin, saying, "The disturbed band of Bibists that attacked MK Benny Begin is the farthest thing imaginable from Begin's legacy. They are proudly trampling on the ‘glory’ of which generations of Beitar have dreamed and fought. We will preserve the values ​​on which we grew up and protect the state from the instigator (a reference to Netanyahu -ed.) and his emissaries."

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) objected to the verbal violence against Begin and said, "The ugly attack against Benny Begin, the eldest Knesset member, will not bring us back to the leadership of the state. Despite the difficult disagreements between us - this is not the way."

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) said that "the insulting remarks towards MK Benny Begin are inappropriate. There was no violence in the incident, but the proximity to MK Begin and the blunt words create a dangerous atmosphere. The frustration with the conduct of MK Benny Begin, who chose the wrong path and supports a dangerous left-wing government, is common to all members of the national camp, but does not justify such conduct."