Two Israelis who were admitted to a “coronavirus hotel” at the Dan Panorama in Jerusalem were released on Sunday to quarantine in their homes after threatening to commit suicide, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

The two were sent to quarantine in the hotel because they are not vaccinated. Both threatened to commit suicide if they were not released to home isolation. Following their threats it was decided, in an unusual move, to give them special permission to be released to their home and complete the isolation period there instead of in the hotel, provided they were taken to their home by ambulance at their own expense.

According to the Channel 12 News report, one of them has already taken advantage of the special permit, ordered a paid ambulance and moved to home isolation. The other has not yet done so, and is still in the hotel.