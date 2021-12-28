Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke in the Knesset on Monday evening and attacked the opposition which refused to offset him and thus forced Bennett to leave his COVID-19 quarantine and come to the Knesset to participate in votes.

"If anyone needed further proof that the opposition had disengaged from the state, that no national or stately consideration is left, that everything is petty politics - he got it again today. Friends, you have lost it completely," said Bennett.

"The fact that you force people who are isolated due to Omicron to come to the Knesset, when you know full well that this variant requires different preparations, that it is very contagious - is an irresponsible act. Simply irresponsible. The public is watching you and is embarrassed. You have excluded yourselves," he continued.

"What will happen tomorrow when there are people from the Likud in quarantine? You trust that we are the responsible adult. All right, we will continue to be the responsible adult," the Prime Minister promised.

Bennett commented on the consulate for Palestinian Arabs that the Americans want to open in Jerusalem and told MK Nir Barkat from the Likud, "On ordinary days, I have no special opinion on the internal struggles within the Likud. As they say - I wish success to both sides."

"But MK Nir Barkat, who is trying, if I understand correctly, to challenge Netanyahu - here’s some advice - make a lot of noise about the consulate in Jerusalem. Travel to Washington, come back from Washington, organize petitions, it's a strong issue. That’s the truth, it's a strong issue."

"The government under my leadership has repeatedly clarified its position that there is no place for a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the capital of one state, the State of Israel. Period," Bennett said.