Syrian media reported on Monday night that the Syrian air defenses had thwarted an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Earlier this month, Syrian media reported that Israel launched an air strike in the Damascus area.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems were activated following an Israeli air strike in the suburbs of the Syrian capital. Explosions were also reportedly heard in the area.

A Syrian military source also said that a Syrian soldier was killed in the attack and that damage was caused.

A week earlier, Syrian media said that explosions were heard in the Syrian port city of Latakia and that a fire broke out in the area.

Official media outlets in Syria claimed that the explosions and fire were a result of an air strike carried out by Israel.

The reports also indicated that Syrian air defenses responded to the "Israeli aggression" and intercepted most of the missiles.