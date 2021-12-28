A five-month-old baby died on Monday evening after losing consciousness in a nursery in Netivot earlier in the day.

Magen David Adom teams who were called to the nursery began performing resuscitation operations on her and quickly transferred her to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Doctors at the hospital for hours tried to resuscitate the baby but were eventually forced to pronounce her dead.

Authorities are investigation a suspicion that the baby did not wake up while she was in the nursery and her caregiver did not notice.

Just two weeks ago, two-year-old Adele Assoulin died in Kiryat Gat, one week after she suffocated on a shoelace at a daycare.