Antisemitic flyers were distributed to over two dozen houses in a neighbourhood in Springfield, Missouri on the night of Christmas Eve, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The flyers left on the porches of houses in a several block area appear to be part of an antisemitic campaign by the “Goyim Defense League” hate group to spread antisemitic literature across the United States.

Similar flyers attributed to the group’s members were initially found in Beverly Hills and Pasadena, California, as well as in Greensboro, North Carolina and Montgomery, Maryland earlier in December.

To date, hundreds of antisemitic flyers have now been distributed in over ten states.

The flyers blame the Jews for the pandemic, claiming that "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish."

In a December 18 post on the group’s video sharing site, the hate group’s leader Jon Minadeo challenged his members to deliver the flyers during the Christmas period to win a $100 prize to be used in the group’s online store.

"It’s going to feel good when you do this... know that you are helping out your race and you’re helping out mankind," he said in the video.

"We strongly condemn this antisemitic propaganda attempting to link the Jewish people to COVID-19,” ADL Heartland Regional Director Etzion Neuer told the News-Leader. “These false conspiracy theories perpetuate harmful antisemitic stereotypes about Jews and have no place in our community.”

He added: “As hate and extremism rise across the country, we must stand united in opposing bias and bigotry in all forms.”

The incidents come less than a month after similar flyers weighed down by bags of rice were found on front yards during the first day of Hanukkah in Beverly Hills.