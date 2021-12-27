Safed Chief Rabbi and a member of the Chief Rabbinical Council, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, met yesterday (Sunday) in his office in Jerusalem with right-wing activists and the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich.

This meeting followed a similar meeting that took place two weeks ago with Rabbi Chaim Druckman, from Religious Zionism.

During the meeting, the representatives, religious, traditional and secular, talked with Rabbi Eliyahu about the future of the Jewish state. They shared with the rabbi their feeling that the State of Israel is being emptied of its Jewish identity and spoke from the bottom of their hearts about their feelings of the state deteriorating and losing its way.

Osnat Zohar and Yigal Malka, the founders of the Heganu (We have arrived) organization, which aims to strengthen the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, came to the meeting by bringing with them the impressions of the people they encountered online and among the people benefitting from the organization.

According to them, their goal is to promote joint projects, with the understanding that we must unite into one big camp that will fight for the national Jewish identity of the State of Israel.

Osnat Zohar said: "Most of the Jewish public in Israel is connected to its Jewish tradition and identity and it is important to it that the State of Israel preserves its Jewish character."

According to Yigal Malka, "It's crazy, but it seems that in 1948 the founding generation of this country fought for the body - for the country itself. It is very unfortunate, but the struggle of our generation is the struggle for the soul - for the Jewish identity of the state. "