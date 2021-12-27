Jerusalem Municipality's budget for 2022 approved

The Jerusalem Municipality's Finance Committee has approved the budget for 2022.

The budget of the Jerusalem Municipality for 2022 is NIS 12.6 billion, compared with NIS 12.3 billion in 2021 and NIS 11.2 billion in 2020.

The municipality's budget, as every year, consists of a current budget and additions. The current budget for 2022 is NIS 7.64 billion (an increase of NIS 330 million compared to last year), while the extraordinary (supplementary) budget will be NIS 5 billion, similar to 2021.

The municipality notes that since 2020, the current municipal budget has increased by about one billion shekels.

The main points of the budget: NIS 61 million for the continued construction of bicycle paths in the city, NIS 30 million for turning the city lighting into green-lighting (LED), integration of people with disabilities in society, the welfare budget increased by NIS 63 million, the culture budget will be NIS 400 million.

A unique budget will be added for the fight against violence towards women, the education budget will increase by NIS 120 million and will stand at NIS 3.19 billion, NIS 180 million for street upgrades, NIS 50 million for kindergarten upgrades, an additional NIS 3 million for cultural institutions in the city, half NIS 1 million to assist businesses on the light rail axis.



NIS 65 million was added to the cleaning budget, NIS 1 million for art in the public space, a new budget item for activities in the month of Ramadan, NIS half a million for activities in an Arab youth center (Shu'afat), NIS 2.5 million for placing public services in the space The public.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon: "The increase in the Jerusalem city budget for 2022 will allow us to continue to bring the city forward. We will continue to strengthen the municipal education system, we will continue to develop infrastructure, improve public space visibility, upgrade cultural and leisure institutions, strengthen welfare activities and programs for senior citizens. We will invest in sports - in the construction and upgrading of facilities and clean more and more leisure activities for the benefit of the city's residents and those who come to its gates.

''We are here to make your vision a reality. I want to thank the staff of the Ministry of Finance for accompanying and understanding the importance of the budget for the residents of the city and its development," Leon added.

Municipal CEO Itzik Larry: "The approved budget allows us to implement the work plans of building Jerusalem and providing excellent quality of life and service to residents and visitors. I and all city officials, each in his field, strive to provide this service. I would like to thank all the employees of the municipality and the municipal corporations for their dedicated thorough work, which is done with great love."