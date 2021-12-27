The corona ward was reopened today at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. The ward was reopened after being closed for two months, due to an increase in the numbers of corona patients hospitalized in recent weeks.

There are seven patients hospitalized in the ward, including one in critical condition and three others in severe condition. Patients' ages range from 40 to 88.

Hadassah CEO Prof. Yoram Weiss: "The hospital is fully occupied by patients in the regular non-corona wards, with the internal wards operating under a real load with influenza patients and other respiratory diseases common in the winter season.

'' In addition to this, today we reopened the corona ward, and an intensive care unit for severe corona cases will also open in the coming days as needed. Our excellent staff members are already working around the clock, going above and beyond to provide quality care to all patients. We are expected to receive more corona patients in the coming days, and Hadassah will prepare as needed to receive them."