Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, like many of the world’s leading Torah scholars, has been overwhelmed in recent months with stories of families so poor they can’t afford to properly feed their children.

Meanwhile, other Jews around the world are striving for their own financial success, whether it be to run a successful business, or to marry off their children with dignity. The question on nearly everyone’s mind is: What will be with the financial future of the Jewish People?

Rabbi Kanievsky gave his clear guidance this week in a handwritten letter: “The merit of charity given to Vaad HaRabbanim is to sustain thousands of families in The Holy Land. It should protect them from all hardships. Their income should be doubled, and they should have nachat from all of their descendants.”

The letter and its blessing are included on a document being referred to as the “Shtar Parnassah”: A binding legal contract between donors and Rabbi Kanievsky that they have fulfilled the mitzvah and received the incredible blessing.

One of the basic principles of business is to “get it in writing.” The Shtar Parnassah and Rabbi Kanievsky’s powerful blessing to “double [your] income” and be protected from hardships is a reminder that the financial success of the Jews lies in their commitment to mitzvot like charity.

