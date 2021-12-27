Old fears have been rekindled this morning as headlines bore grim news of the first case of omicron being detected in Gaza. This more infectious variant will cause a new wave of roughly 15,000-20,000 cases a day according to Eran Segal, a computational biologist from the Weizmann Institute of Science.

But as hospitals and emergency medical centers busily prepare for what will likely be the most overwhelming amount of cases and influx of patients yet, a strictly volunteer-based organization quietly prepares for what may be its most important saga of its less than 2 year existence: Refuah L’yisrael, founded by Rabbi Avraham Yaakov Solomon, is a volunteer-based organization run by the Haredi sector that has lent out oxygen machines to thousands of Israelis ever since Covid began, keeping the elderly and immunocompromised out of the hospitals, and humbly saving thousands of lives.

With the threat of omicron looming closer, Refuah L’yisroel is preparing for a potential true crisis but with only one-hundred machines in their arsenal, Rabbi Solomon knows he will not have enough machines to keep up with the expected sheer number of cases.

“If we can keep those patients’ oxygen levels high enough for them to stay home, we can save them,” he urges.

“We must purchase 100 new machines as soon as possible or we will have to turn people away…One machine can save multiple lives.”

Funds are being urgently raised to help purchase more machines, so that more lives can be saved. Rabbi Solomon and his team of volunteers are more than ready to spend their days and nights saving lives by keeping patients out of the ICU - All they are missing is the resources.

CLICK HERE TO SPONSOR AN OXYGEN MACHINE

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN