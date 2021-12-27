The first confirmed Omicron-related fatality in Australia was reported Monday, after an elderly man infected with the new variant died in New South Wales.

Christine Selvey, an epidemiologist in New South Wales said in a video released by the local government that the death is the first to be linked to Omicron in the state. It is also believed to be the first confirmed death linked to Omicron in Australia.

The man in question was in his 80s and suffered from serious preexisting conditions. State officials said the man was infected at a nursing home and died at a Sydney hospital.

Despite the spread of the Omicron variant, authorities in Australia are slowly moving forward with the country’s staggered reopening following nearly two years of lockdown.

Australian leaders have decided to move forward with the reopenings due to the low rate of hospitalizations for the Omicron variant.

"Although we are seeing increased case numbers... we are not seeing the impacts on our hospital system," said Annastacia Palaszczuk, premier of Queensland.