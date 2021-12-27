The Petah Tikva Magistrates Court has sentenced a daycare assistant to two years in prison.

Liraz Natan, who worked in the "Baby Love" daycare run by Carmel Mauda, will serve two years in prison for abusing the children in her care.

Natan was convicted of seven counts of attacking a helpless minor, as well as three counts of attack. In addition to her prison sentence, she was ordered to pay 25,000 NIS ($7,977) in compensation to the parents of the children she abused.

Natan's sentence is thus far the harshest punishment handed to a daycare employee accused of such crimes.

In July, Mauda was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison and ordered to pay the parents of her victims 400,000 shekels ($122,000).

Mauda was convicted in December 2020 for abusing eleven infants and toddlers who had been placed in the care of the Baby Love center.