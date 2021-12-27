New data from Israel's Health Ministry shows that Sunday saw 1,760 new coronavirus cases diagnosed across Israel, for a positivity rate of 1.87%.

The infection coefficient remains unchanged, at 1.41.

Hospitalized around Israel are 87 patients with serious cases of coronavirus, compared to 96 on Sunday. Health Ministry data also shows that nearly 86% of the seriously ill are completely unvaccinated. Among the seriously ill patients under age 60, 95% are completely unvaccinated.

The number of seriously ill includes 47 whose condition is critical, and 38 who are intubated.

In addition, data presented to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett showed that 50% of coronavirus patients who underwent an epidemiological investigation were carriers of the new Omicron strain.

The Intelligence Department's Information Center warned that while during the first Delta wave, Israel reached about 1,000 new cases daily after one month, at the current rate of spread, Israel may well reach 100,000 new cases daily within a month.