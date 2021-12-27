MK Moshe Gafni, who heads the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, on Sunday evening responded to MK Yakov Litzman's (UTJ) announcement that he will retire from politics at the end of his current term.

"I regret that," Gafni told Kol Hai Radio, adding, "I did not know this earlier."

"I have worked with Rabbi Litzman in complete cooperation, especially in recent years. He was a loyal representative of his voters and of the Torah sages. And of the public, in his position as Health Minister."

"He was a very successful man, and I am very sorry about this. But a person's will is his honor."

Gafni also criticized Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina), saying, "The Torah-observant public is an opinionated and knowledgeable public, and not everything that you tell them can be only through their pockets - it must be through mutual responsibility."

"If we would run off to elections today, they would not pass the electoral threshold," Gafni added, referring to Kahana's Yamina party.

"There's a cultural war being waged here. There are no agreements on any of the issues on the State's priority list. They find a common language only when it comes to harming Israel's religion. They are supported up by the media, and by the judicial system."

Regarding MK Aryeh Deri's (Shas) plea bargain, Gafni said, "I said, not for the first time, that I do not believe in the enforcement authorities. I have no faith in the Attorney General, nor in the Supreme Court. We knew from the start that there was no such charge."

"They have an interest in removing Deri from the Knesset, that's what they did with [former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. They want the government to be passed to the Left, and to deny G-d."

He continued, "They are turning to us and requesting that we join the coalition. They understand that they cannot maintain a coalition on the tip of a spear. We prove time after time that haredim cannot be bought with money."