A 17-year-old haredi youth was found Sunday night in Baltimore, Maryland, in critical condition, after being shot in the head.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30p.m., Yeshiva World News (YWN) reported.

Paramedics arriving at the scene provided the youth, who suffered gunshot wounds to his head, with first aid, and evacuated him to Sinai Hospital in very serious condition.

According to YWN, "multiple sources" have confirmed that the shooting was not random, and that the victim knew the shooter.

Local police have opened an investigation into the matter, and have requested that anyone with additional information reach out to them.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Elazar Menachem Mendel, the son of Yael.