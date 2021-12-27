The nuclear talks between Iran and world powers will restart Monday in Vienna, Austria, after the previous round came to a standstill nearly three weeks ago.

So far, seven rounds of talks have failed, as the sides attempt to bridge gaps and return to the agreement signed in 2015.

Iran will be represented by its Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, and the talks will be led by Enrique Mora, the European Union's coordinator for the talks. Representatives of China, Germany, Russia, Britain, and France will also participate in the talks.

Meanwhile, according to Israel Hayom, a "source familiar with the details" was quoted by Iran's IRNA as saying that "the French delegation did not play a constructive role in the last round of talks, and even slowed the process of negotiations."

On the front page of Monday's Tehran Times was the headline, "Artificial deadlines hamper progress at Vienna talks."

According to the Tehran Times, "While Iran underlined that its draft proposals are subject to negotiations, the US and the E3 -France, Britain, and Germany – chose to portray Iran as an uncooperative and unserious negotiating partner. They even hinted at the failure of the talks based on a figment of their imagination."

On Saturday, the head head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) said on Saturday that Tehran does not intend to exceed the 60% level of uranium enrichment even if no agreements are reached in nuclear talks in Vienna.

In an interview with the Russian Sputnik news agency, AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami emphasized, "All our nuclear activities are carried out according to the agreements, statutes and regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency."