Two swastikas were scrawled on a playground in a park in a predominantly Jewish section of Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to a report by Yid Info Sunday evening, the pair of swastikas were found Sunday afternoon on a structure in Gravesend Park on 18th Avenue and 56th Street in Boro Park in Brooklyn.

The Jewish neighborhood watch group ‘Boro Park Shomrim’ was notified of the incident along with the New York Police Department.

Congressman Jerry Nadler (NY-D), who represents Boro Park and other sections of New York City in the 10th Congressional District, condemned the vandalism in a tweet Monday morning.

“Hate crimes have no place in our community and acts of religious bigotry cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. This is a reminder that we must continue to speak out against anti-Semitism, hatred and intolerance.”