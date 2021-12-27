Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Sunday that "the Palestinian people will not allow the attacks of the occupation and its settlers to continue," emphasizing that the Palestinians have the means to defend their rights.

In a press release, Abu Rudeineh condemned what he called the "terrorist attacks" of the settlers that have been directed in recent days against the villages of Burqa, Sebastia and Bazariya during which more than 250 residents were injured, property was damaged and roads were blocked.

The "Palestinian people", he stated, will continue to stand firm and adhere to their legitimate rights and resolute positions regarding Jerusalem and the lack of legitimacy of the settlements.

In this context, Abu Rudeineh said that the PLO Central Council, at its next meeting in January, is expected to make crucial policy decisions "towards a new stage" if the Israeli government does not change its "aggressive" policy against the "Palestinian people" and if the international community continues to be silent in the face of Israel’s "crimes".

Israel is “playing with fire” in its current policy, said Abu Rudeineh, who stressed that issues of support for families of “martyrs”, prisoners and their rights are a red line similar to the issue of Jerusalem and the holy places.