The Umm Al-Fahm People’s Committee on Sunday called on residents of the city and the villages in Wadi Ara to take part in a protest demonstration this coming Thursday against the "settler attacks" on Palestinian Arab residents of Judea and Samaria.

"The People's Committee calls on you to take part in a demonstration of anger and condemnation against the violation of the rights, provocations and crimes of the mob of settlers supported by the fascist and cruel Bennett government that harms our helpless Palestinian people," the statement said.

The People's Committee noted that the following declarations would be made in the planned demonstration: "Fascism will not pass," "The settlements and settlers will go away," and "The occupation and settlement government will fall."