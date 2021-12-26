Speaking at a meeting of activists on Sunday evening in Rehovot, MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionism) discussed the incitement and threats made against him and his family that have mounted in recent days, since an incident that occurred at the Tel Aviv Expo last week when he was threatened by two Arab security guards.

“In recent days, the incitement against me has gone up a notch,” Ben Gvir told activists from the Otzma Yehudit party, which he heads. “They make threats against me, against my children and my family… This time they crossed a red line with physical violence against me.”

Ben Gvir added that, “The response of the political system has been nothing short of astounding. If this had happened to Idit Silman or any other Knesset member from the coalition, they would have given their support – they would have gone overboard with condemnations, even for things that never happened in the first place. But this time, the Left has crossed a red line and declared my blood free for the taking.”

Ben Gvir did not spare the police force in his attack, saying, “The police are not innocent either – they are not doing their job. If this had happened to any other Knesset member, the police would have sprung into action and taken responsibility. The police should have arrested those two thugs – especially now that we know that one of them is a convicted terrorist who sat in prison for throwing rocks at soldiers and bottles at police officers. As for the other one, he is a Hamas supporter who wrote posts expressing himself in favor of terrorist attacks. I don’t understand how they are walking around freely while the police do nothing.

“The writing is on the wall,” Ben Gvir warned. “Now is the time for people to wake up, before blood is shed. There are those who would be happy to see me harmed. The writing is on the wall.”

As he ended his speech, Ben Gvir called on his supporters to strengthen the Otzma Yehudit party. “They want to damage Otzma Yehudit – so we’re going to build the party even more. They don’t want to have even one Itamar Ben Gvir – so we’ll give them fifty thousand Ben Gvirs. They want to silence us – but it won’t help. We will grow bigger and stronger, and with G-d’s help we will be successful.”