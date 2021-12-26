Emergency teams were dispatched to an apartment in north Tel Aviv Sunday evening, after an elderly couple were found unconscious in their home.

MDA paramedics rushed to the scene to treat an 81-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man who were found unconscious at their apartment.

The woman had no vital signs by the time emergency teams reached the home, and paramedics were forced to declare her dead at the scene.

The paramedics rushed the unconscious man to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv for treatment.

Police say the couple’s apartment had recently been sprayed against pests, but authorities have ruled out a connection between the spraying and Sunday’s incident.

There is currently no suspicion of criminal activity in connection with the incident.