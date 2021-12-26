An abortive terrorist attack south of Jerusalem last month was foiled by the terrorist’s malfunctioning gun – a malfunction that ultimately led to the discovery and arrest of an entire Hamas terrorist network.

According to a report released by the IDF Sunday, the attempted terrorist shooting attack took place near the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion, south of the capital, in early November.

When the terrorist approached the town and attempted to open fire, however, he found that his gun had jammed, and he was forced to flee the scene without carrying out the planned attack.

Israeli soldiers and Border Police officers launched a manhunt for the terrorist, locating him a day after the failed attack.

During his subsequent interrogation, the arrested terrorist revealed that he was part of a terrorist cell operated by the Hamas terror group.

Hamas, which this month marked the 34 anniversary of its establishment, was looking to march the occasion with a deadly attack on Israelis.

In early December, Israeli security forces used the information gathered during the terrorist’s interrogation to break up the Hamas cell, nabbing 34 Hamas terrorists in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Surif, northwest of Hebron.

“Some of them were arrested for throwing stones, firebombs, and attempted attacks,” 1st Lieutenant Gali Sadeh, said. “Some were arrested for stealing firearms or assembling weapons, and others hid terrorist funds.”

December’s arrest was the largest in five years, the army said.

The arrest operation involved a number of special IDF units including Unit 217, also known as ‘Duvdevan’ and the LOTAR counter terror unit, along with Border Police and regular army units.