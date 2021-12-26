נתניהו: הליכודניקים החדשים הם סכנה למדינה

On Sunday afternoon, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at an internal court hearing of the Likud party for a hearing against the “New Likud” movement.

“We regard the New Likud as a danger to the continued existence of the Likud party,” Netanyahu said, “and also as a danger to the State itself. Half a year ago, we saw something unbelievable take place – people who were supposedly from the right-wing received votes from right-wing voters and then transferred them to the left-wing, in order to implement a revolution in government via open fraud.

“Now,” he continued, “we are seeing something even more astounding – people who want to do the same from within the Likud party. They want to enter the party in a right-wing guise and get their own people elected to party positions, people who have a left-wing agenda which is totally opposed to everything we stand for. There are no ends that I will not go to in order to prevent this; I will not give up on this movement, one which is the backbone and the future of the State – the future of all of us.”

In recent days, Netanyahu submitted a petition to the Likud internal court, demanding that the court immediately convene to remove an order preventing him from ejecting the New Likudniks from the party.

Last Wednesday, the court annulled a decision to cancel Likud membership of the entire cohort of New Likudniks, and ruled that it would only annul the membership of individuals of whom it could be proven that they were working against the party’s interests, or that they were actually supporters of other parties.

The Likud party issued a response saying that, “The New Likudniks are an extreme left-wing group; they entered the Likud party like a Trojan horse in order to destroy the Likud movement from within. It is our obligation to prevent this from happening in order to ensure the future of the Likud and the future of us all.”