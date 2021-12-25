Iran is threatening to attack the nuclear reactor in Dimona, Israel, if Israel attacks Iran's nuclear reactors, Reuters reported Friday.

According to Reuters, war games conducted this week by the Revolutionary Guards included firing ballistic and cruise missiles, and flattening a target similar to the Dimona reactor.

According to Tasnim, "Through a simulation of the Dimona atomic facilities, the Revolutionary Guards successfully practiced attacking this critical center of the Zionist regime in its missile exercise."

Speaking on state TV, Revolutionary Guards chief General Hossein Salami said, "These exercises had a very clear message: a serious, real ... warning to threats by the Zionist regime’s authorities to beware of their mistakes."

"We will cut off their hands if they make a wrong move," he added, noting that, "The distance between actual operations and military exercises is only a change in the angles of launching the missiles."

According to Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, 16 ballistic missiles of various classes had been fired simultaneously during the exercise, and had destroyed their targets.