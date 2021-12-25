Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is threatening to kidnap more IDF soldiers to force Israel to release security prisoners serving prison sentences in Israeli prisons.

In an interview with Al-Shorouk on Friday, Haniyeh said that Hamas was ready for indirect Egyptian-hosted negotiations to reach an exchange deal which would lead to the release of Palestinian Authority "security prisoners" in exchange for the return of missing Israelis presumed held by Hamas, but claimed that Israel was procrastinating and refusing to meet Hams' demands.

"The prisoners of occupation in the hands of al-Qassam Brigades will not see the light of day unless our prisoners see it," Haniyeh said. "The arms of the resistance will work everywhere and in every way to capture more soldiers in order to bring about the release of our prisoners."

Haniyeh also said that Hamas opposes any agreement with Israel, whether it is a political or security agreement, since these agreements harm the "Palestinian people" and strengthen foreign hegemony in Arab territory.

Haniyeh called the normalization between Arab states and Israel a "poisoned knife in the back of the Palestinian people," and noted that it is a bad thing that only serves Israel.

According to Haniyeh, Israel believes that it can break the will of the "Palestinian people" by "protracted siege," but that this will yield no results.