Defense Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Friday participated in a Zoom conversation with over 700 participants to sum up 2021.

"This year's achievement is the replacement of Netanyahu and the formation of a government that works for the public, not without difficulties and without tensions, but the system works and there is healthy cooperation and dialogue. As far as I’m concerned, Blue and White stopped Netanyahu, and in the end led to his replacement. At the same time, the formation of the government also revealed great hypocrisy towards us, for example regarding the institution of the Alternate Prime Minister,” said Gantz.

“I felt that our political blood had been permitted, and now the truth is that the necessary compromises have been made. This government actually maintains what Blue and White advocated from the first moment - compromises between right and left, for a sane and functioning government that leads a line of unity. Blue and White in this government as well is a bridge between the right and the left."

Gantz added, "I would be happy if the haredim were partners in the government, and in that way it would represent all the groups in Israeli society."

Gantz told the activists that in the days before the formation of the government, he was forced to cancel a meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, for fear that this would jeopardize the formation of the government, and stressed the importance of contact with the Palestinian Authority.

On the security issue, he said, "We are after a difficult incident at Homesh and I would like to once again send condolences to the Dimentman family, but we must remember that the IDF, Shin Bet and police forces are constantly working, thwarting dozens of attacks and our soldiers are on alert even this weekend and need to be strengthened. We have had a year with significant security achievements, and another year in which we are establishing and strengthening the political power and peace agreements."

Regarding Operation Guardian of the Walls, Gantz said, "Operation Guardian of the Walls hit Hamas' terrorist infrastructure from the air, sea and land. We succeeded in depriving Hamas of all its offensive capabilities in the operation. Iron Dome and the defense of the civilians worked in the face of the rocket fire. The period is now one of the quietest - our response policy has intensified, and we are allowing more than two million Palestinians to live, while continuing the efforts to return the boys and restrict economic development in the Gaza Strip."

