German police accidentally discovered a “Nazi altar” after responding to a call from a drunk man on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, police in eastern Germany received a phone call from a man who sounded intoxicated. When they arrived at the 53-year old’s apartment, they discovered a cache of weapons and a collection of Nazi memorabilia, including photographs of Adolf Hitler, that resembled an altar.

The man, who lives in an apartment in Limbach-Oberfrohna, a town near Chemnitz, had called them for helped, according to police, and gave off a “confused impression.”

Inside his apartment, police were shocked to find an “altar-like decoration” of Nazi items in the living room, featuring photos and symbols from the Nazi era, including items related to Hitler.

They also noticed a collection of bullets and knives.

Police released a statement saying they had taken the man to the hospital. The next day they searched his apartment in his presence in order to ascertain if he’d broken any weapons laws.

Three knives, brass knuckles, a cartridge belt and other weapons were confiscated.

Police added that the man voluntarily handed over other items not “criminally relevant” and also gave them the objects related to the Nazis.

The man had no previous criminal record. The police opened an investigation to determine the origin of the weapons.

