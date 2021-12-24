The UN Budget Committee has approved a budget for the Human Rights Council's commission of inquiry into Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The decision to establish a committee to investigate potential crimes that took place during the operation focuses only on Israel, with no mention of Hamas. Unprecedentedly, no date has been set for the commission of inquiry to end its activities.

In response, the Israeli delegation to the UN presented its opposition to the committee, explaining why the budget or resources earmarked for this committee should not be approved.

The United States joined Israel's position along with Hungary and a number of other countries, and dozens more abstained. The motion was carried on a majority from Arab countries and lesser powers.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said in response to the vote: "The commission of inquiry decided upon by the Human Rights Council is fundamentally rotten and tainted with bias and hypocrisy. Not only does it ignore Hamas' crimes and choose to focus only on Israel, but it is a committee without a deadline designed to persecute Israel regularly and its budget will be renewed every year at the expense of genuine concern for human rights. The UN fell to a new low tonight and approved a budget for a despicable and biased committee and Israel, which really protects human rights, will not cooperate with such a committee."

The abstentions came from Australia, Canada, Austria, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Brazil, Burundi, Central African Republic, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras India, Madagascar, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Korea, Rwanda, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Tonga, Ukraine, UK, Uruguay, and Zambia.