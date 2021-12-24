Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News, talks about aliyah amid the challenges that Jews face in surviving and living in this crazy troubled world that Jews have endured for centuries.

Despite fear, panic and seeming utter destruction, the Jewish people exemplified the concept of responding to the question of what it is to be a hero; thank G-d.

Making aliyah is actually and truly heroic.