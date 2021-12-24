More than 100 vehicles were involved in an accident caused by ice that accumulated on a road in Jackson County, Wisconsin, causing a collision between cars and trucks.

Fortunately, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported in the accident which occurred at 5:45 a.m., local time.

The rescue services and firefighters who were called to the scene along with the police initially found it difficult to make their way between the vehicles, some of which were significantly crushed or damaged. Some cars even caught fire after the drivers managed to escape from them.

Mike Olsen, a driver who witnessed the incident said, "It started with a collision of one truck sliding into the one in front of it and then just about every vehicle slipped and was thrown forward. Initially, I counted at least 20 trucks colliding and a similar occurrence in the opposite direction.

Buses were brought to the scene that drove all the drivers whose vehicles were damaged to a central point and from there they made their way to their homes.